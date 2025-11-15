‘Uttaragam’ Fashion Show at Graphic Era dazzles with charm of Tribal Attire

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: An extraordinary blend of India’s tribal art, weaving traditions, handicrafts, and contemporary fashion came alive on a single stage at Graphic Era. The occasion was the much-awaited Uttaragam 2025 Fashion Show.

Organised at Graphic Era Hill University, the event celebrated India’s rich tribal heritage and traditional craftsmanship. Students showcased unique collections inspired by tribal arts from across the country, presenting them with a modern twist on the ramp.

The Bhotia Collection reflected the resilience and simplicity of Uttarakhand through woollen garments inspired by the lofty Himalayas. The Bodo Collection from Assam translated the eco-aesthetic of Eri silk weaving into the language of modern fashion. The Warli Art Collection from Maharashtra brought depth and elegance through hand-painted motifs on contemporary fabrics, while the Kullu Weave Collection combined Himachal’s warmth and geometric patterns with modern aesthetics.

From South India, the Toda Embroidery Collection, known for its intricate craftsmanship and GI-tagged artistry, captivated the audience with its fine detailing. The Jaunsar Collection beautifully reimagined Uttarakhand’s traditional attire into modern silhouettes, evoking a strong sense of cultural pride.

Together, these collections proved that India’s tribal heritage is not merely a treasure of the past but the soul of the fashion future — where every thread connects tradition with innovation.

Along with the fashion show, several cultural performances added to the vibrant atmosphere. Team Brahmas enthralled the audience with melodious Garhwali folk songs, Team Devasthali brought the traditional Ramman dance of Uttarakhand to life, and the Bharatanatyam performance to Hanuman Chalisa showcased expressive gestures and energy.

Tribal artisans from across the country also conducted workshops for school students, teaching them the art of handicrafts. Around 50 students from Graphic Era University, Graphic Era Global School, St Paul’s School, and Shivalik School participated and learned techniques of Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh and Sohrai painting from Chhattisgarh. Students even created their own artworks, exploring the depth and beauty of tribal art. During the interactive session, they engaged with the artisans, learning about their inspirations, experiences, and the challenges of keeping traditional art alive.

Uttaragam 2025 was jointly organized by the Fashion Design Department of Graphic Era Hill University and the All India Artisan and Craftworkers Welfare Association (AIACA). Present were Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit R Bhatt, Head of Fashion Design Department, Dr Jyoti Chhabra, AIACA Executive Director Meenu Chopra, AIACA Governing Body Member Dr Madhura Dutta, Co-founder of Shilp Concept Rajesh Jain, along with Shraddha Shukla, Amrit Das, faculty members, and students. The programme was hosted by Vipul Tiwari and Vishal Chhabra.