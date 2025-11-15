Severe cold grips Badrinath as lakes, waterfalls turn to ice

Garhwal Post Bureau

Badrinath (Chamoli), 13 Nov: The icy winds sweeping through the upper Himalayas have triggered a severe cold wave across Uttarakhand hills earlier than usual. The temperatures in Badrinath Dham plunged as low as minus 16 degrees Celsius. Following heavy snowfall in October and November, the region is witnessing intense cold nearly a month ahead of schedule, freezing streams, waterfalls and lakes that generally solidify only after the temple’s annual closure. This time, the portals of Badrinath are scheduled to close on 25 November.

Ordinarily, only after the portals of the Badrinath shrine are closed for the winter, the surrounding streams, waterfalls and small lakes begin to freeze. However, this year, the mercury has dipped so sharply in the Badrinath-Mana region that such conditions have already set in, even though twelve days of the yatra still remain. The relentless cold has made life increasingly difficult for both residents and pilgrims, as icy winds continue to sweep through the Dham.

Temperatures in the region are presently fluctuating between minus 10 and minus 16 degrees Celsius. The Sheshnetra Lake, the Rishiganga waterfalls and several flowing streams around the shrine have started to freeze. Water trickling along pedestrian paths has turned into sheets of ice, rendering movement for the walkers slippery and hazardous. The freezing conditions have created a beautiful yet challenging landscape, with icicles hanging from ridges and glistening snow enhancing the breathtaking charm of the shrine’s surroundings.

While many visitors are captivated by the sight of snow-covered peaks and frozen streams, the biting cold is testing their endurance. The route through Bamani village, lined with snow-laden trees, offers a mesmerising view, though residents and devotees alike are struggling to cope with the harsh weather. Frost accumulating along pathways has made commuting difficult, and many report trouble navigating the slippery tracks.

The waterfalls near the Rishiganga have frozen completely, while the river’s flow itself is gradually solidifying. Crystal-like sheets of ice now cover the hillsides, reflecting sunlight like glass. Despite the afternoon hours, frost does not melt, as temperatures remain below the freezing point even during the day.

The intensifying chill is expected to affect the ongoing pilgrimage for the remaining days. At present however, despite a slight decline in the number of visitors, the devotion and enthusiasm of the pilgrims remain undiminished.