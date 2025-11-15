Doon Admin seals properties of major revenue defaulters, builders targeted

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Acting on the directives of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, Dehradun district administration has launched a stringent crackdown on major revenue defaulters being conducted under Tehsil, Sadar, sealing multiple properties to recover pending revenue dues. The revenue team, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM-Judicial) Kumkum Joshi, carried out the operation in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure. A 4 BHK flat belonging to builder Rajiv Tyagi of M/s Sai Construction Builders at Whispering Villa, Rajpur Road, was sealed to recover approximately Rs 3.41 crores in pending GST dues. In addition, the office premises of DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited were also attached and sealed for recovery of Rs 33.8 lakhs, along with 10 per cent collection expenses. Similarly, in the case of OPG TV, Proprietor Sumit Prakash Gupta, Canal Road, a flat located in Krishna Home, Rajpur Road, was sealed to recover dues amounting to Rs 20.10 lakhs and other outstanding liabilities.

It may be recalled that the DM had earlier instructed all the SDMs in the district to initiate revenue recovery proceedings against major defaulters in their respective jurisdictions. In compliance with these instructions, the revenue team under Tehsil Sadar executed the attachment and sealing of properties belonging to the aforementioned defaulters. According to the officials, a 4 BHK flat of Sai Construction Builders at 196/3-1 Rajpur Road was sealed as part of the recovery process. The office of DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited was sealed to enforce recovery of significant dues, while the property of OPG TV was attached in accordance with the recovery proceedings initiated by the administration.

DM Savin Bansal has reiterated that strict action will continue against major defaulters who fail to deposit revenue dues. He confirmed that property attachment measures are being undertaken as per the established procedure and will be pursued further to ensure compliance and recovery. The administration remains committed to enforcing financial discipline and recovering outstanding government dues through lawful means.