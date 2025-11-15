‘Vande Mataram’ is sacred pledge for nation’s unity: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Tehri, 13 Nov: “The national song “Vande Mataram” is not an ordinary song; it is a sacred pledge for the integrity of the nation, which will continue to inspire us toward building a prosperous and strong India. To commemorate the 150th year of this immortal mantra of patriotism, “Smranotsav” is being observed in schools across the state until 26 November. The objective is to awaken the spirit of national unity, emotional harmony, and awareness among students about their civic duties while remembering this eternal song.”

This was stated by the State Education Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, while addressing the programme held at Government Inter College, Rautu ki Beli, to mark 150 years of “Vande Mataram”. Dr. Rawat said that “Vande Mataram” is not merely a song but a mantra that awakens national consciousness. It was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in his novel Anand Math, inspired by the Sanyasi Rebellion of 1770. With the invocation of this mantra, India’s freedom movement gained momentum, and countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the motherland had “Vande Mataram” on their lips till their last breath.

Dr Rawat said that as Vande Mataram completes 150 years, “we must express our gratitude toward this sacred mantra — and the best way to do so is to sing it every day in schools”. Under the Smranotsav, various activities are being organised across schools, ensuring 100% participation of students and teachers.

The programme began with collective singing of the national song. Thereafter, Dr Rawat interacted with teachers and students, reviewing academic and extracurricular activities. He also engaged in dialogue with students to understand their concerns and gathered feedback on their education and facilities.

In addition, Dr. Rawat inspected the Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ School at Rautu ki Beli. He reviewed the academic arrangements, cleanliness, meals, and residential facilities, and interacted with the girls to know about their issues. He directed departmental officers to ensure that students face no difficulties and stated that the government will continue to enhance academic standards and extracurricular activities in residential girls’ schools.

Present on the occasion were Subhash Ramola, outgoing Chairman of the Tehri District Cooperative Bank, the village head, local public representatives, and departmental officers.