New Rotaract Club formed by RCD Shivalik Hills

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Sep: In an event held at Skill-Ed School at Balliwala, a new Rotaract Club was formed by Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills. Vaishnavi Karanwal was elected the President of the new Rotaract Club.

It may be noted that Rotaract Clubs bring together people aged 18 and older to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service.

Rotaract Chinmey Aabhi, DRR elect for Rotary District 3080, was the Chief Guest at the event.

Rotaract Club Doon Shivalik Hills was

chartered on 18 May, 2022, under tenureship of Puneet Tandon, IPP, Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills.

The newly elected president, Vaishnavi Karanwal, introduced her team for the year 2022-23 and shared her vision for the same. The team comprises Secretary Suhani Ahuja; Treasurer Rohan Bagwari;

Vice President Advit Ahuja; Director, Social Media & Design, Yukti Dang; Director, Club & Community Services, Jasnoor Randhawa; Director, Project Implication, Sparsh Yadav; Director, Membership & Sponsorship, Shrev Bist; Director, International Services, Vanshika Yadav; Editor In Chief Manasvi Kaushik; Team Rotaract Rtr Abhay Chauhan, Rtr

Shubham Rawat and Rtr Harsheen Kaur.

Sharing her vision Vaishnavi said that for the year 2022-23 the main focus would be on visiting old age homes and orphanages once a month and spend quality time there. They would also work for women’s hygiene and sanitation in slum areas, and foster girl child education. Motivating people for organ donation, helping the children of rural areas in their education and making them aware about the government scholarship schemes, creating awareness about communicable and vector borne disease control measures through hygiene and sanitation, spreading awareness about traffic rules to minimise roadside accidents and loss of life would be the other projects.

The event was witnessed by senior Rotarians like Dr JP Nawani, Sunil Sharma, Jagriti Nawani, Club President Tapan Kaushik, Secretary Divyesh Garg and others. The vote of thanks was proposed by Secretary, RCDSH, Suhani Ahuja.