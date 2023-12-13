Nityanand Swami Jan Sewa Samiti holds charity event on death anniversary of Swami

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 12 Dec: On the occasion of 11th death anniversary of the first Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, late Nityanand Swami, a programme was organised by Nityanand Swami Jan Sewa Samiti which also distributed blankets and warm clothes to many needy people.
On the occasion, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand abd Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid his tribute by offering flowers on the portrait of Nityanand Swami. Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal expressed his gratitude to Nityanand Swami Jan Seva Samiti. Aggarwal said that former CM late Nityanand Swami has made important contribution to the development of this state. His thoughts are still relevant for the development of the state. He said that during his lifetime, Nityanand Swami worked to bring the neglected and deprived society forward and integrate it into the mainstream.
Expressing his views, Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that just as the first Chief Minister of Uttarakhand took care of every person of the society, similarly this committee is also working to connect the people from the lower section of the society with the mainstream.
On this occasion, MLA Savita Kapoor, MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, former Chief Minister Swami’s daughter Jyotsna Sharma, Minister of State Kailash Pant, Madhu Bhatt, Dr RK Jain, Puneet Mittal, Satish Sharma, Vinay Goyal, Vinayak Sharma, Geetika Sharma, Vijay Jaiswal, Prerna Gulati, Raghuveer Pawar, KP Singh, Vijendra Rana and others were present.
