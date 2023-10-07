Numerous competitions held at EMRS Cultural Fest on Day 2

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Oct: The second day of the 4th EMRS National Cultural Fest, currently taking place at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Raipur, entered its day two showcasing immense talent and cultural diversity. Participating students engaged in numerous competitions, including Solo and Group Singing, English & Hindi Debate, On-The-Spot Painting, English Poem, Kavya Path & Sanskrit Shlok Recitation for Junior Category, Drama, 2D & 3D Visual Arts, and Indigenous Toys & Games, among other categories. Apart from students, the festival also saw teachers competing in Semi Classical and Classical Singing Competition.

A performance by the renowned Maya Upadhyaya was also appreciated by one and all present.

The event is being organised by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and the State Eklavya Vidyalaya Sangathan Samiti (EVSS). Over 2200 students from 22 states all over India gathered to display their skills and pay tribute to the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities.

The competition results of day 1 of the fest were also announced on the occasion. The students and institutions that stood first in their respective competitions included Chitranshi Alava from Madhya Pradesh in the English Elocution Junior Category; Apeksha Choba from Himachal Pradesh in the English Elocution Senior Category; J Akash from Telangana in the Hindi Elocution Junior Category; Vanshika Sharma from Uttarakhand in the Hindi Elocution Senior Category; Sangay Norbu Bhutia from Sikkim in the English Extempore Senior Category; Sneha Meena from Rajasthan in the Hindi Extempore Senior Category; EMRS Kalsi Uttarakhand in the Group Dance; Apeksha Choba & Ridhi Pradha from Himachal Pradesh in the English Spell Bee Senior Category; Shruti Prashant Khairnar from Maharashtra in the English Story Telling Junior Category; Sonari Banra from Jharkhand in the Hindi Story Telling Junior Category; Pawan Kumar Limboo from Sikkim in the English Creative Writing Senior Category; Rajubhai Jangaliyabhai Dubhil from Gujarat in the Hindi Creative Writing Senior Category; Mahadevi from Karnataka in the Classical Solo Dance Senior Female Category; Lakshmi Punjag from Karnataka in the Folk Solo Dance Senior Female Category; Surendra Mardi from Jharkhand in the Classical Solo Dance Senior Male Category; and Sunay Tangali from Karnataka in the Folk Solo Dance Senior Male Category.

Set to continue until 6 October, the 4th edition of the EMRS National Cultural Fest is a unique platform for young talents to shine while celebrating the diversity and richness of tribal cultures in India. The festival not only encourages artistic expression but also fosters cultural exchange and appreciation among participants and spectators alike.

Speaking about the fest, Director, Tribal Welfare, Uttarakhand, Sanjay Singh Toliya, stated, “The EMRS National Cultural Fest is a testament to the incredible talents and cultural wealth that our tribal communities bring to the forefront. It’s heartwarming to witness these young talents from across the nation come together in Dehradun, a city known for its natural beauty, to share their cultures and traditions through various performances and competitions. This event exemplifies the unity in diversity that defines our country.”

State Coordinator EVSS/Tribal Welfare Rajeev Kumar Solanki, Additional Director Yogendra Rawat, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare, Omkar Singh, NESTS Commissioner BC Raturi, Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Sharma, and SN Gujjar were also present during the fest.