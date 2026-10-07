Objective is to provide a platform to youth’s aspirations: Trivendra

‘Gangadhara-3.0’ to be held on 21 November

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Oct: The date for ‘Gangadhara-3.0’ was unanimously decided as 21 November 2026, at a meeting of the Devbhoomi Vikas Sansthan. The proposed venue for the event is Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the institution’s patron and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, where the programme’s framework was discussed in detail. The one-day event will feature three sessions focusing on themes such as youth perspectives, innovation, nation-building and a strong India. Potential speakers include Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament; Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla; Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; and Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, along with experts from various fields.

Addressing the meeting, former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the theme of Gangadhara-3.0 would focus on the thoughts and aspirations of Gen Z. He said around 500 students from colleges and universities in Dehradun, Haridwar and Roorkee would participate in the event.

The programme will provide a platform to understand what today’s youth want and to bring forward their ideas, aspirations and expectations regarding a strong India. Pre-sessions will also be organised ahead of Gangadhara-3.0 to better understand issues and perspectives concerning young people.

Individuals who have made notable contributions in the fields of agriculture, innovation and social development will also be honoured during the programme. In addition, it was agreed to develop a volunteer network to connect young people with the institution’s social initiatives. These young volunteers will actively participate in various social campaigns, including tree plantation drives, blood donation programmes and health camps.

Patron Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the fundamental objective of Gangadhara-3.0 is to listen to the younger generation, understand their aspirations and provide a broad platform for their perspectives on nation-building. He said that understanding the ideas and imagination of young people and connecting them with positive social initiatives would be the true significance of the event.

The first and second editions of Gangadhara were also organised in Dehradun and were appreciated as effective platforms for dialogue and the exchange of ideas across various fields. Taking this intellectual journey forward, preparations are now underway to make Gangadhara-3.0 a wider platform for youth dialogue, innovation and social participation.

The meeting was attended by Kirti Rawat, Prof. H.C. Purohit, Satendra Singh, Darshan Singh Rawat, Umeshwar Singh Rawat, Dr. Deepak Bhatt, Dr. Rajesh Bhatt, and other members of the institution.