Ethics along with Sympathy essential for success: Dr  Ghanshala

New MBBS Session begins at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, October 5: The new academic session for MBBS students at Graphic Era Medical College began today. Addressing the newly admitted students, Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr. Kamal Ghanshala said that along with knowledge and ethics, sympathy towards others is essential for success in the medical profession.

The new session of the third batch of MBBS students at Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences commenced with an induction programme at the Silver Jubilee Convention Centre. Addressing the aspiring doctors, Chairman Dr. Kamal Ghanshala said that the medical profession is associated with service, making ethics and sensitivity towards patients extremely important. He added that students would also be provided opportunities to gain medical experience and serve communities in rural areas.

Highlighting Graphic Era’s journey of more than three decades, Dr. Kamal Ghanshala said that after achieving one milestone, setting the next goal and working towards it with complete dedication opens the path to success. He said that bigger goals may bring greater and newer challenges, but with sincere dedication and wisdom, these challenges can be tackled effectively.

He also informed the students that Graphic Era Hospital has adopted the latest technologies available globally. He said that experienced faculty members and advanced technologies would provide students with ample opportunities to learn, gain practical experience and excel.

He said that, besides academics, several other qualities help one become an excellent doctor. Sensitivity, human values and maintaining one’s own health are equally important.

Dr. Ghanshala said that, in the coming years, world-class facilities would be developed for medical students to give the college a distinct identity among the leading medical colleges in the country. He said that there is a proposal to develop a swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gymnasium for students within the next year, along with establishing a world-class convention centre and auditorium at the medical college. The objective of these facilities is to provide students with a holistic environment alongside excellent medical education, where equal emphasis is placed on their academic, physical and personality development.

Earlier, Dean of the Medical College, Dr. Archana Thakur, briefed the newly admitted students about the rules and regulations of the medical college. She encouraged them to remain disciplined and devote themselves wholeheartedly to their studies and practical training. The students were also introduced to the heads and faculty members of various departments.

The newly admitted students toured the university campus and visited various laboratories and the GenAI Centre. A large number of students from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and other states, along with their parents, attended the programme.

It is noteworthy that, from this academic session, the number of MBBS seats at Graphic Era Medical College has been increased to 250.