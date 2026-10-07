Translation Vertical to spotlight India’s multilingual literary cultures

Valley of Words & JGU launch ANEK

By Tania Saili Bakshi

Dehradun, 5 Oct: The Valley of Words (VoW), in collaboration with O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), will host the first edition of the “ANEK: Translation Vertical” on 6 October at the Shallu Jindal Academic Block, O.P. Jindal Global University. The day-long programme will explore the art and practice of translating the diverse Bhashas of Bharat into English. Translators, authors, academia, faculty, students and members of the Valley of Words community will come together for conversations around the literary, cultural and creative dimensions of translation.

The programme will feature conversations with authors shortlisted for the VoW Book Awards in the category of English, including Nishtha Gautam, who will be in discussion with Prof. (Dr.) Somdatta Bhattacharya, Associate Professor, Jindal School of Languages and Literature on her translation of Anamika’s Hindi-original Sita’s Veil (Trin Dhari Ote). Professor GJV Prasad will explore his Tamil translation of The Dark Hours of the Night with Prof. Niyati Sharma, Associate Professor, Jindal School of Languages and Literature, JGU; Sushmindar Jeet Kaur, who will discuss Ajeet Cour’s The Blue Potter: The Creative Genius of Punjab (Punjabi); and Ambassador (Dr.) Jitendra Nath Misra, Professor of Diplomatic Practice, Jindal School of International Affairs, JGU Book: Radhaland and Worlds Beyond will be in conversation with Prof. (Dr.) Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, Dean, Jindal School of International Affairs, JGU.

Speaking about the event, Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Professor and Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University, said: “We are pleased to partner with Valley of Words for ‘Anek’, the Translation Vertical Festival, which celebrates the richness of literature, storytelling, translation, and diverse literary traditions. We are honoured to welcome an esteemed gathering of authors, translators, and literary practitioners to JGU for this unique festival jointly organized by the O.P. Jindal Global University and Valley of Words. Through this collaboration, we will host a vibrant series of conversations, readings, and intellectual exchanges that foster creativity, cultural understanding, and linguistic diversity. We look forward to a stimulating and enriching event and congratulate the Valley of Words team on this important initiative.”

The Valley of Words (VoW), now in its tenth Dasham year, celebrates the best of contemporary Indian writing across eight genres, including English and Hindi Fiction and Non-Fiction, along with Translations from the Bhashas of Bharat into Hindi and English, besides two bilingual categories of literature for children and young adults.

The festival also hosts thematic verticals across India, including the Young Adult Literature Vertical in Indore, English Vertical with CIC in Chennai, Children’s Literature Vertical at Him Jyoti School, and the Hindi Sahitya Vertical at Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun. With the “ANEK: Translation Vertical”, VoW now brings its English Translation category to O.P. Jindal Global University, creating a platform for deeper engagement with translated literature and the many languages of India.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Festival Director, Valley of Words, said: “VoW is delighted to partner with OP Jindal Global University for our translation vertical ‘Anek’. This is the first year of our collaboration and we would like to thank the Founding VC, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar and the Registrar Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik for their support in making this happen. We are confident that there will be many more editions in the future!”

Established in 2009, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities, recognised for academic excellence, global engagement and research. With more than 16,000 students, over 1,100 faculty members, twelve Schools and seven institutes, and partnerships spanning more than 80 countries, JGU offers an international and transformative educational experience. In 2020, JGU was recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.