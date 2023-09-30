OCA’s Museum inaugurated in Hangzhou

By Rajinder Pal Devga

Hangzhou, 29 Sep: September 28th started with the inauguration of the Olympic Council of Asia’s Museum in the main stadium, here.

I was lucky to accompany the OCA Acting President, Raja Randhir Singh, to the venue. I got a taste of how Heads of States are treated – quite overwhelming.

We arrived at the venue to a very impressive reception. The President inaugurated the Museum and we went in. The Museum showcases the history of the Asian Games and the Administrators, Athletes and the Nations involved.

The Museum is a marvel. The very size of it is remarkable.

We walked through all the winding rooms and the exhibits were truly inspiring.

I wish India had similar museums to motivate and inspire our younger generation.

In the evening was the much looked forward to hockey match against the defending champions Japan.

The stadium is nestled in a very green residential area. The facilities once again are excellent.

The Indians didn’t disappoint. They scored four before conceding two in the last quarter. The Indian team paid for their complacency and casual attitude towards the end of the game. Final score: India 4 – Japan 2.

I am very touched by the hospitality and politeness of the hosts. The people of Hangzhou are doing a great job.