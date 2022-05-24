Octave Fest presents rare opportunity to know the rich culture of NE: Maharaj

Maharaj inaugurates Octave-2022 Fest in Srinagar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

SRINAGAR-GARHWAL, 21 May: State Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj inaugurated the prestigious festival Octave-2022 organised by North Zone Cultural Centre Patiala from May 20 to 22 by lighting the lamp with the beat of drum here today. Speaking on the occasion at Ramlila Maidan, Maharaj said that the festival was being held for the first time after the Corona pandemic. Holding the event would ensure flow of a positive energy in the whole environment and people would be able to forget the fear of Corona. Maharaj said that the Ministry of Culture, Government of India had provided a right platform to the artists and artisans of North East region to showcase their rich cultural heritage in organising this prestigious festival. Octave-2022 is being organised by North Zone Cultural Centre. The “Octave Festival of the North East” was started by North Zone comprising eight states namely Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Sikkim. That’s why it was named Octave. Since the rest of India was not acquainted enough with the rich culture, tradition and artistic expressions of the North Eastern states, perhaps due to distance and geographical limitations, Octave Festival had provided an excellent platform to spread awareness among the people. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Octave festival was organised by the ZCC every year in one of its member states. Maharaj said that this year, North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala decided to organize this prestigious festival ‘Octave-2022’ from May 20 to 22 at Srinagar, Uttarakhand which was a matter of good fortune for the state. Around 250 artists from North Eastern states of India are participating in this festival. The cultural event included Bihu, Bardoi Dance from Assam, Pung Cholam and Dhol Cholam from Manipur, Lai Haruba and Thangta also from Manipur, Hojagiri Tripura, Singhi Chhamm from Sikkim, Tamang Selo also from Sikkim, War Dance from Nagaland, Efilo Kughu Mugiyanta also from Nagaland, Rikampada, Brojai from Arunachal Pradesh, Ka Shad Mastih/Hoko from Meghalaya, Wangala Dance Meghalaya and Mizoram. Satpal Maharaj said that the people of this part of the country, especially the youth and students, were getting a rare opportunity to celebrate the gaiety of the Northeast. With this, hundreds of artists from north-eastern states would also be able to experience the culture of Uttarakhand. On this occasion a large number of spectators including from North Zone Cultural Centre, and Director of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Deepika Pokharna, programme coordinators Rakesh Bhatt, Jagjit Singh and Janrel Singh were present.