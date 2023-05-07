Of love, India’s economy & SRK

Prabha Khaitan Foundation – in association with Ehsaas women of Dehradun – Pooja Khanna, Pooja Marwah and venue & hospitality partner Hyatt Regency Dehradun – organised a fascinating session with economist and author Shrayana Bhattacharya under the auspice of The Write Circle, which is a stellar initiative in the domain of literature.

Marwah picked up pertinent questions on the economy of women in India and delectably interweaved it with anecdotes from Superstar Shahrukh Khan’s iconography. Man, money, marriage and market are the four M’s that concern women the world over, and India is no different! To change and empower women, we need to work on how they perceive themselves first, says Marwah.

The rendezvous between author Bhattacharya and conversationalist Marwah focused on the author’s life journey, her career and her pieces of writing. The duo delved into details about her career, her interests, the challenges faced by her, and the lessons she has learnt along the way.

Overall, the conversation between Bhattacharya and Marwah lived upto its promise of being an insightful and engaging one that provides a deeper understanding of Shrayana’s life, profession, and writing.

The introduction and vote of thanks was presented by Pooja Khanna.

Sanjiv Bathla, Principal Oasis School was the Chief Guest for the enthralling event.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation is a Kolkata-based non-profit trust established by the Late Dr Prabha Khaitan who was a great literary and cultural enthusiast, back in the 1980s. The cornerstone of the organisation is to encourage the golden assets in the world of literature, art, and culture.

Bhattacharya engaged in a cherishing rendezvous with Marwah. This session is being supported by patron Shree Cement Limited as their CSR initiative.

Shrayana Bhattacharya is an economist trained at Delhi University and the Harvard Kennedy School. Since 2006, she has worked on research projects with the Institute of Social Studies Trust, SEWA, and Centre for Policy Research. Her first book of non-fiction ‘Desperately Seeking Shahrukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence’ was published in November 2021.