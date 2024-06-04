Offline registration number for Yatra increased

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today ordered an increase in offline registration numbers per day for Char Dham Yatra. On his direction, the government has increased the number of offline registrations per day for Char Dham Yatra from 1,500 per day to 2,000 per day. This decision was taken by the Chief Minister after his visit to the Yatra Registration Office in Haridwar earlier today.

Chief Minister Dhami returned to Dehradun after visiting the Haridwar registration counter and speaking to the pilgrims stranded there, waiting for registration. Later, from his camp office, here, he issued instructions to increase the number of offline registrations.

Dhami held a review of the Char Dham Yatra arrangements today. He noted that keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees and for the convenience to those waiting for their registration, the numbers of offline registrations for the Yatra must be increased. He said that the aim is to make the Char Dham Yatra smooth and safe. All the officers associated with this system should discharge their duties with commitment. The CM also noted that in this peak summertime, devotees are waiting for their turn by lining up early in the morning. The CM also gave many suggestions to improve the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra.

The CM also reviewed the drinking water situation in the state and directed the officials concerned to prepare an effective action plan to overcome the shortage. He said that attention should be paid to making plans on water conservation and enhancement of ground water. Efforts should be made to connect the public with the campaign to save water.

The Chief Minister has also nominated Secretary Shailesh Bagoli and Special Secretary Parag Madhukar Dhakate as nodal officers for the action plan to be made for water conservation, water enhancement and improvement in groundwater levels.