Olympus High holds Convocation Ceremony for Pre-Primary Students

Garhwal Post Bureau



Dehradun, 25 Mar: Olympus High School organised a Convocation Ceremony for the Pre-Primary Section, Class 2 (Batch 2025–2026), in the school auditorium here today.

The programme began with a welcome for all parents and guests. The highlight of the ceremony was the distribution of trophies and convocation caps to the young graduates, who were dressed in their convocation robes, by the Director of Academics, Dr Anuradha Pundeer Malla, and Vice Principal, Archana.



Adding charm to the celebration, students of Classes KG, I, and II presented dance performances and thank-you poems. A cake-cutting ceremony was also organised to celebrate the success of the students.

The programme concluded with inspiring words from the Director of Academics, Dr Anuradha Pundeer Malla, who appreciated the students’ performances and blessed the young graduates, wishing them success and good luck in their future academic journey.