Graphic Era becomes India’s first GenAI-powered campus

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Mar: In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Graphic Era Deemed University has emerged as India’s first ‘GenAI-powered campus’ university.

AWS, a global leader in cloud computing, is providing students with structured learning paths, hands-on labs, and industry-oriented training through its AWS Skill Builder program. Under this initiative at Graphic Era, arrangements have been made to train more than 5,000 students. Through this, students are gaining practical experience in advanced technologies such as cloud computing, machine learning, and generative AI, transforming the university into a hub of ‘future-ready’ education. This collaboration has also developed Graphic Era into a ‘living lab’ where students can use generative AI to find solutions to real-world problems.

As part of the AWS program, a special session on the theme ‘AI Everywhere for Everyone’ was organised at the Silver Jubilee Convention Centre of Graphic Era Deemed University. During the session, Head of Data and AI at AWS (India & South Asia), Biswajit Das gave live demonstrations of several real-world AI applications. These included modern tools such as Nova 2, Perplexity AI, and DigiYatra. He also taught students how to develop smart applications using AI tools, analyse data effectively, and create practical and innovative solutions for everyday problems.

Chairman of the Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala, honoured Biswajit Das with a memento. Industry Academia Lead and Computer Science faculty member, Tejaswi Ghanshala stated that AI is no longer just a technology but is becoming an integral part of everyday life and is rapidly transforming various sectors.

The programme was attended by Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Amit R Bhatt, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh, Pro VC Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, Dean of International Affairs Dr DR Gangodkar, AWS Coordinator of Graphic Era Dr Akanksha Gupta along with AWS team members Sumit Gupta and Prashant Priyam, other officials, faculty members, and students.