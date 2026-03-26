Discussion held on content of ‘Meri Yojana’ booklets

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Mar: On the occasion of the completion of four years of the State Government, a discussion was organised by the Programme Implementation Department regarding the publication of “Meri Yojana” booklets. These booklets include all public welfare schemes being run by the State Government. They have been distributed across all districts and development blocks of the state for wide public awareness and outreach.

The Secretary, Programme Implementation Department, stated that the department has prepared three volumes of the “Meri Yojana” booklets. These contain details of schemes and services of almost all departments, presented in simple language. The focus has been on clearly explaining key aspects such as the name of the scheme, its benefits, and the process to avail those benefits. It also explains how departments process applications after submission, so that the entire procedure becomes easy to understand.

Printed copies of these booklets have been sent to all panchayat representatives, department heads, government libraries, and district-level offices with the objective of ensuring that information about government schemes reaches the grassroots level, especially village panchayats.

The discussion saw participation of several distinguished guests, including senior officials from the Information Department, representatives from All India Radio and Doordarshan, and regional media. They shared their views on making government schemes more effective and impactful.

The session was moderated by Dr Rajendra Prasad Mamgain, Professor and Dean, Doon University. Other participants included Manoj Jha (Editor, Dainik Jagran), Rajeev Pandey (Editor, Hindustan), Karan Sood (former Principal, MKB), Anoop Vajpayee (Senior Editor, Amar Ujala), and Varsha Singh (Programme Coordinator).

The event was also attended by the Additional Secretary, Programme Implementation Department.