CM inaugurates U’chal Press Club Cricket Tournament

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally inaugurated the Manjul Singh Manjila Memorial Cricket Tournament organised by the Uttaranchal Press Club at Maharana Pratap Sports College, here, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister personally played cricket to encourage the players and promote the spirit of sportsmanship.

In his address, the Chief Minister stated that sports are crucial for physical and mental development. Sports instill discipline, teamwork, leadership, and resilience in youth. He stated that the state government is continuously working to expand sports facilities in the state and provide better opportunities to athletes.

The Chief Minister noted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, programmes like “Khelo India” and “Fit India Movement” have laid a strong foundation for promoting a sports culture in the country. These initiatives are inspiring youth to participate in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Cabinet Minister Khajan Das, MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Director, Sports, Dr Ashish Chauhan, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, President of the Uttaranchal Press Club Ajay Singh Rana, club officials and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.