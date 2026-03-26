Hindi Workshop on Awareness of Official Language Rules held at IISWC

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Mar: A full-day Hindi workshop was organised at ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, here, today. Dr Someshwar Pandey, Senior Official Language Officer, and Er Amit Chauhan, Assistant Chief Technical Officer, ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, were present as the main trainers. This workshop was conducted in two sessions in the Dr VV Dhruv Narayan Seminar Hall, in which 35 participants took part.

In the first session, Dr Someshwar Pandey, Senior Official Language Officer, delivered a detailed lecture on the Hindi language, the influence of Sanskrit and Pali languages, quarterly reports, and the use of “Kanthasth” in e-Office.

In the second session, Er Amit Chauhan delivered a lecture through a PowerPoint presentation on the use of Hindi in computers. He explained in detail about translation in Hindi and how Hindi work can be done in computers in an easy manner.

On this occasion, Officer-in-Charge (Official Language) Anil Kumar Chauhan welcomed all the participants and encouraged them to follow all the provisions of Hindi and to work as much as possible in Hindi.

In his address, Dr M Madhu, Director, ICAR-IISWC, appreciated the speakers for their informative lectures and practical guidance. He also welcomed all the scientists, officers, and staff who participated in the workshop and described such Hindi workshops as highly useful for the progressive use of Hindi in official work. In his address, the Director expressed his desire for the cooperation of all present in making Hindi a global language. He also called upon everyone to follow the Official Language rules and to carry out maximum work in Hindi.

At the end of the programme, Official Language Officer Anil Kumar Chauhan expressed his gratitude to all the participants, trainers, and other members present.