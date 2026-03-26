NIN develops Poly-Herbal Formulation to Combat Diabetes, Obesity

HYDERABAD, 25 Mar: Researchers at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), under the Indian Council of Medical Research, have developed a poly-herbal formulation that could help manage diabetes and obesity while preventing serious long-term complications.

The formulation is designed to address risks such as kidney failure, vision loss, and nerve damage—conditions commonly associated with both diseases. It is derived from a blend of five medicinal ingredients—ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, amla, and turmeric—identified through extensive research on functional foods.

Scientists say the formulation contains bioactive compounds that act on key underlying mechanisms, including insulin resistance, low-grade inflammation, and oxidative stress.

“The management of diabetes and obesity must evolve beyond simple glucose monitoring,” said Dr Bhanuprakash Reddy, who led the study.

Dr Reddy said the study findings suggest that the poly-herbal formulation, with its unique combination of bioactive molecules, could not only control weight and glycaemia, but also effectively arrested the progression of long-term complications through multiple biological mechanisms,

NIN Director Dr Bharati Kulkarni said the research marks a shift towards integrative healthcare approaches.

“We are currently evaluating its efficacy through clinical trials to translate these scientific findings into accessible products for human use,” she said.

Dr Kulkarni, along with other senior scientists at the Hyderabad-based centre of excellence in nutrition research, interacted with Delhi-based media personnel during their visit to the institute on March 23.

NIN is also spearheading the “Let’s Fix Our Food” (LFOF) initiative, a multi-stakeholder effort aimed at tackling rising obesity among adolescents. The programme is being carried out in collaboration with UNICEF India and the Public Health Foundation of India.

Researchers cautioned that Indian youth are increasingly exposed to unhealthy food environments marked by the widespread availability of ultra-processed foods and aggressive marketing of products high in fat, sugar, and salt, underscoring the need for stronger regulation and sustained research.