Prasoon Joshi, Piyush Mishra, Sudhir Mishra, Rahul Mittra & Saurabh Shukla to be star attractions at Hindi Lit Fest 

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 25 Mar: Hindi Bhavan will host Dhai Aakhar Sahityotsav, a celebration of language, literature & living traditions from 27 to 29 March in the capital city. To be inaugurated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Culture and Tourism Minister, this coveted literary and cultural gathering will bring together some of the most distinguished voices in contemporary Hindi literature, arts and cinema including well-known actor, writer & singer Piyush Mishra, well-known film director Sudhir Mishra, poet, writer & Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi, popular actor, writer & director Saurabh Shukla, and acclaimed film producer, actor & branding specialist Rahul Mittra.

Conceived as a confluence of poetry, dialogue, music, cinema and theatre, the festival offers not simply a sequence of sessions but an immersive passage through the many living textures of Indian expressive tradition. Its guiding theme, Virasat se Bhavishy tak (“From Heritage to the Future”), sets the tonal register at once: rooted, yet restless.

Other prominent speakers at the literary festival will include Sudhanshu Trivedi Member of Parliament, Chitaranjan Tripathi, Director, National School of Drama, actor Amit Sial, Gaurav Diwedi, celebrated folk artist Prahlad Tipanya, towering figures of Hindi poetry, many of them being Sahitya Akademi Awardees, such as Ashok Vajpayi, Nandkishore Acharya, Arun Kamal, Uday Prakash and Rameshwar Rai, poets Babushaa Kohli, Dipak Jaiswal, Satendra Shukl, poet administrators Ashutosh Agnihotri and Nishant Jain, prominent women writers Mamta Kalia, Anamika, Nirmala Putul, Sudha Singh and Garima Srivastava, Sanjeev Saraf, founder of Jashn-e-Rekhta, Dastangoi storytellers Himanshu Vajpeyi and Pragya Sharma, Om Thanvi, Sanjay Sahay, Prem Janmejay, Vyomesh Shukl, Ashish Pande, Rajeev Ranjan, Sanket Upadhyay, Divyaprakash Dube, Neelotpal Mrinal, Praveen Kumar, Shailesh Bharatwasi, Kamna Prasad, Minu Bakshi, amongst others.

Gaurav Dwivedi, film policy architect and former vice chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, will hold sessions with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and, actors Piyush Mishra and Amit Sial.