VC Dr Himanshu Airan meets Governor after appointment to National Dental Commission

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Mar: Following his appointment as a full-time member of the Dental Assessment and Rating Board of the National Dental Commission (NDC), Vice-Chancellor of Ras Bihari Bose Subharti University, Prof Dr Himanshu Airan paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), here today.

During the formal meeting held at the Lok Bhavan, Dr Airan informed the Governor about his recent appointment. The interaction took place in a cordial atmosphere, with a constructive exchange of views.

The Governor congratulated Dr Airan on being entrusted with a significant responsibility in an important institution like the National Dental Commission, stating that it is not only a personal achievement but also a matter of pride for Uttarakhand. He expressed confidence that Dr Airan would discharge his duties with sincerity, transparency, and dedication, drawing upon his experience and expertise.

On the occasion, the Governor also advised him to focus on strengthening the quality of dental education and healthcare services, and on ensuring better access to services for the general public.

Dr Himanshu Airan expressed his gratitude to the Governor and assured that he would carry out his responsibilities with full commitment and work towards taking dental education and healthcare services in the country to new heights.

It is worth noting that Dr Airan’s recent appointment to a top board of the National Dental Commission is being seen as an important and transformative step in the field of dental education and healthcare services in India.