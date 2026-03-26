India’s rich knowledge tradition relevant even today: Gov

“Pragyanam” launched to connect Indian Knowledge Tradition with Technology

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Mar: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Pragyanam’ AI chatbot developed by Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University at the Lok Bhavan, here.

The ‘Pragyanam’ AI chatbot is an important initiative aimed at integrating the Indian knowledge tradition with modern technology. It is capable of providing quick, accurate, and context-based answers to queries related to the Indian Knowledge System. The chatbot has been developed under the “One University–One Research” initiative, based on research work conducted on Indian knowledge traditions as well as topics presented in national and international conferences.

This chatbot is built on a comprehensive database covering subjects such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, ancient Indian mathematics, Natyashastra, music, Ayurveda, philosophy, and Indian science. Its objective is to provide students, researchers, and the general public with authentic information related to Indian knowledge traditions in a simple and accessible digital format. The chatbot is now available online at https://pragyanam.live/⁠, where users can easily access and use it.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that India’s rich knowledge tradition—embedded in the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, and ancient civilisation—remains highly relevant even today. He emphasised that platforms like ‘Pragyanam’ will help effectively deliver this invaluable knowledge to the new generation by integrating it with 21st-century technology. He added that the chatbot will not only answer queries but also provide research-based and authentic information, enabling users to understand the depth of Indian knowledge.

Appreciating the university’s efforts, the Governor said that the project is the result of one year of intensive research. During this period, significant research work was carried out on the Indian Knowledge System, and two books were also produced. He also mentioned that national and international conferences were organised on the subject, providing a strong foundation for the project.

The Governor further stated that today’s youth are closely connected with technology, and initiatives like ‘Pragyanam’ will serve as an effective medium to connect them with their roots, culture, and spiritual heritage. He called upon everyone present to act as “brand ambassadors” for this initiative and emphasised that taking this knowledge initiative of Uttarakhand to a global level is a collective responsibility.

On the occasion, Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat congratulated the university and said that students, researchers, and people from across the country and abroad will now be able to access Indian knowledge traditions easily through digital means. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof NK Joshi, gave a detailed presentation on the chatbot and explained its functionality and usefulness.

The event was further enriched by the presence of members of the ascetic community and eminent academicians. Several dignitaries, university officials, students, and other distinguished guests were also present.