BJP leader Deepti objects to Ganesh Godiyal’s remarks on women

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Mar: Bharatiya Janata Party State General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj strongly reacted to the recent statement made by Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal, stating that the use of language like “we will bring a bwari” reflects not only insensitivity towards women but also a mindset that objectifies them, which is deeply concerning for any civilised society.

She said that in the local hill dialect, “bwari” means daughter-in-law, and using this term in such a manner goes against the dignity, respect, and independent identity of women. A woman is not an object to be “brought” or “taken away”, but an equal partner in society, a strong individual, and the foundation of family and nation. Such remarks not only hurt the dignity of women but also spread a negative message in society. Women in India today are independent, self-reliant, and capable of making their own decisions. Such statements are unfortunate as they fail to acknowledge the reality of women’s empowerment and reflect a narrow mindset.

Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj further stated that today’s women are setting new benchmarks in every field through their hard work, talent, and confidence. Their strong presence in politics, education, science, armed forces, sports, and social life is giving new direction to the development of the country and the state. At such a time, such remarks are not only unfortunate but also undermine the role and contribution of women.

She added that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, both the central and state governments are taking several historic decisions giving top priority to women’s empowerment, safety, and self-reliance. These efforts have created a strong environment for women to move forward with equal opportunities, security, and dignity.

She said that the Bharatiya Janata Party remains fully committed to women’s dignity, safety, and empowerment and will continue to work towards ensuring a respectful, safe, and equitable environment for women in society.

In conclusion, she stated that such remarks by Ganesh Godiyal reflect a patriarchal mindset that views women through a limited perspective rather than granting them equality. Such thinking cannot be accepted in society in any form.