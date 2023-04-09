On-Call Registration will be made available for Pre-Booked Hotel Guests on Chardham Yatra route

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 8 Apr: Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has started operating a dedicated call centre with 15 lines open from 7 am to 10 pm everyday, to assist the pilgrims coming for Char Dham Yatra.
It has been informed by the Tourism Department that for the benefit of the pilgrims who have pre–booked hotel reservations for Char Dham Yatra and Hoteliers having hotels on Char Dham Yatra route related to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath and Hemkunt Saheb and who have prebooked guests for Char Dham Yatra 2023 and are unable to get yatra registration for the same dates through Web portal or Mobile app can now use a toll free No 1364 (within Uttarakhand) or 0135-1364 (from outside Uttarakhand) or 0135-3520100, to get the yatra registration done after providing required hotel booking details through email on touristcareuttarakhand@gmail.
com.
