‘One Nation, One Election’ will push development, boost GDP: Kovind

Haridwar, 26 May: Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind visited Harihar Ashram in Kankhal, here, today, during a two-day personal pilgrimage along with his family. At the ashram, he sought blessings from Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara and later also interacted with the media, sharing his perspectives on key national issues.

During the discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’, Kovind emphasised that holding simultaneous elections across the country would significantly accelerate development and enhance India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1 to 1.5 per cent. He claimed that such a reform would minimise electoral disruptions and ensure smoother governance with improved policy continuity.

He reminded that he had already submitted a detailed report on the subject to the Union Government which had been accepted. He noted that a bill had already been introduced in Parliament and was presently under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). He stated that the government would move forward in accordance with the recommendations of the JPC and Parliament.

Further elaborating on the economic advantages of the initiative, the former President stressed that ‘One Nation, One Election’ is not merely an electoral reform but a strategic step towards better governance and economic progress.

Reflecting on India’s economic status, he referred to a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, reminding that India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, ranking behind only United States, China, and Germany. He expressed confidence that, with sustained momentum, India would be able to secure the third position within the next two years.

He attributed the nation’s economic growth to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the country is fortunate to have a dedicated leader who tirelessly works for India’s advancement.

Regarding Operation Sindoor, Kovind praised the operation carried out by the Armed forces and termed it an historic achievement, symbolising the unwavering bravery of the Indian armed forces. He remarked that the operation had sent a powerful message to the global community and would be remembered for generations as a firm stand against terrorism.