One severely injured, three receive minor injuries in road mishap in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie , 25 Jun: Driver of vehicle received severe injuries while three other passengers were saved when a boulder fell on a car at about four kilometers ahead of Mussoorie Kempty Fall on Sunday.

The car was badly damaged in the incident. Injured driver was rushed to the hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Mussoorie Kempty Police Station Incharge, Amit Sharma, said that in the afternoon the passengers of Delhi were going towards Chakrata after visiting Kempty Fall. Suddenly a boulder came rolling down from the hill at Kandikhal, 4 km ahead of Kempty Fall, which fell on top of the car, in which the car driver was badly injured .

Three other passengers had a narrow escape. He told that car driver Ashwani Yadav, resident of Shakti Nagar North Delhi has been seriously injured while other three , Rajeev Kumar Rathod, Anju Rathod and Pushkar Rathod residents of village Lawrence Keshav Puram Delhi narrowly escaped in the incident. He said that the car was badly damaged while the injured were sent to Mussoorie sub-district hospital for treatment.