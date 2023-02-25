Only loyal BJP workers will be given Lal Batti appointments: Dushyant Gautam

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Feb: As had been reported by Garhwal Post some days ago, the Pushkar Singh Dhami Government is preparing to make Lal Batti appointments soon. This was today confirmed by none other than the leader in charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam.

He admitted that preparations to make Lal Batti appointments are in the final stage in Uttarakhand and that a final decision would be taken soon in this regard after a meeting with the senior office bearers of the party and the CM.

He further claimed that loyalty and commitment to the party’s ideology would be the prime criteria for appointments to Lal Batti posts. Those party workers who were reportedly involved in anti-party activities in the assembly elections held last year would not be considered for the appointments. He also indicated that such party workers had been identified and a list prepared in this connection. Soon the party would initiate disciplinary action against them.

Sources in the party admit that, in the matter of Lal Batti appointments, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will have the largest say. No one will be appointed against his wish.

However, some other senior party leaders will also have their say on some of the appointments.