Other historic temples will be developed on lines of Char Dhams: CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Oct: “The state government will work on developing other historic temples and pilgrim sites in the manner of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams.”

This was stated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while interacting with officials who had come to extend Diwali greetings to him at his residence, here, today.

Dhami revealed that he had discussed these issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state and received significant guidance. The PM asked him to prepare a master plan in this regard and send it to the Centre. He also advised that visitors to the states ought to be provided information on the historic sites to enhance the experience. Such measures would give a boost to tourism in state and enhance employment and revenue.

In his conversation with the officials, the CM directed that heli-services to the Char Dhams ought to be improved as, presently, many pilgrims had to wait two or three days to catch a flight. If required to do so, pilgrims’ time should be spent on visits to other attractions. The CM revealed that he had also informed the PM about the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission.

The CM also suggested that student toppers of the state be taken on visits to LBSNAA, IIT and other famous institutions to inspire them.

Present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries Dilip Javalkar, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Saujanya, Shailesh Bagoli, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, DG, Information, Bansidhar Tiwari and others.