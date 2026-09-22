Over 137 grievances heard at Jan Samadhan Diwas, land encroachment complaints dominate

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Sep: On the directions of District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan, Jan Samadhan Diwas was held under the joint chairmanship of ADM (Finance and Revenue) KK Mishra and ADM (Administration) Smrita Parmar here today. Residents from across the district presented their grievances before officials. Over 137 complaints were filed during the hearing. Majority of the complaints and grievances were related to land disputes, encroachments and illegal occupation while other matters included requests for financial assistance, maintenance under law, domestic disputes and financial fraud were also heard. The ADMs directed the departments to examine complaints and ensure time-bound disposal in accordance with rules.

In one case, Vikasnagar resident Sunil Pathania reported that Rs 99,000 has been transferred from his account via UPI without his knowledge. Taking note of the seriousness, the ADM directed the Circle Officer Vikasnagar to investigate and take necessary action. Villagers from Luhan, Laksyar, Danda and Kheda affected by the Lakwar Dam project demanded inclusion of the eligible families left out of rehabilitation grants for agricultural labour. Pankaj Tomar of Luhan, Tehsil Kalsi, stated that land had been acquired for the project and the cut-off date for family registers was set as 2023, leaving some families excluded. The ADM directed departments to conduct field and record verification and ensure relief to eligible families.

Residents of Jolly Grant, Doiwala, complained of alleged illegal encroachment and plotting on the government and community land. They said plots earlier allotted to landless, poor and SC/ST and OBC families are now being occupied after the death of some allottees. Encroachment was also alleged on the community land, water bodies, forest land and agricultural land, including land left for a tube well and irrigation canal in 1965. The SDM, Doiwala, was instructed to conduct record and field verification and take action as per rules.

Anandi Devi, manager of Rajiv Bal Vidya Mandir Junior High School, Chakmansa, Gram Panchayat Bhuddi, requested allotment of government land in front of the school for a playground and student safety. She said children from rural and deprived sections study there and lack of playground coupled with roads on both sides posed safety concerns. The ADM directed the SDM Vikasnagar to examine revenue records and land status and act accordingly.

Maya Devi, aged 78, of Nai Basti, Balbir Road, Dalanwala, complained that her daughter-in-law had evicted her from the house after the death of her son in December 2024. She requested re-entry into the house and action under law. The ADM directed the officials to take necessary steps. Residents of Lane No. C-15, Turner Road, Ekta Vihar sought removal of alleged encroachment from a 450-foot strip of land near Haridwar Bypass. They said the land earlier belonged to the Gram Sabha and later came under the Municipal Corporation. Encroachment had been demolished in 2017 but dumping of waste had created sanitation issues and traffic congestion. They requested authorised possession and widening of C-15 road. The ADM directed the officials to investigate and act as per rules.