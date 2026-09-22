Over 200 beneficiaries attend inaugural Seva Sankalp Camp in Purkul in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Sep: The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was formally launched in Dehradun today with a mega multipurpose public camp organised at the Deepak Pundir Community Centre in Purkul village under the Mussoorie Assembly constituency. The camp aimed at delivering welfare schemes and government services directly to citizens. More than 200 people participated in the camp and availed themselves of departmental schemes and services, while over 150 underwent health check-ups and medical consultations.

The camp was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, who inspected the stalls set up by various departments and reviewed the arrangements of health services. He also distributed five Mahalaxmi kits, two Kishori kits and two baby kits to beneficiaries. The minister personally heard over 28 grievances of the villagers and ensured on-the-spot disposal of several complaints. He said that from 17 September to 18 October, a series of public welfare programmes including multipurpose camps, health camps and cleanliness drives are being held across the state under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, launched to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Complaints from disaster-affected Sahastradhara areas regarding damaged embankments, protective walls, residential erosion and irrigation issues were raised prominently. The minister directed the officials to resolve these matters on priority. Issues relating to the damaged culvert on Kheri Man Singh Road and bus services for Purkul village were also presented, with instructions given to the RTO for necessary action.

On the occasion, Meena Kotal of Shrihari Self-Help Group, Kyarkuli Bhatta village, Sahaspur block, was handed a cheque of Rs 4 lakhs for outstanding work in collaboration with the Agriculture Department. Five farmers excelling in horticulture were honoured with certificates.

The camp brought together services of departments including Social Welfare, Child Development, Agriculture, Fisheries, Health and Horticulture at one venue, providing the citizens with information on eligibility, application processes and available facilities. Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah stated that the campaign is being conducted extensively across Dehradun district from 17 September to 18 October. Under the Seva Setu initiative, multipurpose camps will be organised at every Assembly constituency, block and tehsil under the ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’ programme. He said the Purkul camp marked the beginning of this series.

Joint Magistrate Rahul Anand, Vikram Singh, Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Sharma, Gorakh Kalyan Parishad President and Minister of State Jyoti Kotia, District Panchayat Member Veer Singh Chauhan, Seema Pundir and other public representatives along with departmental officials were present.