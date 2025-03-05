Panchayat buildings to be provided Internet Connectivity: Maharaj

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Mar: Panchayati Raj Minister Satpal Maharaj held a review meeting with senior officials at the Directorate of Panchayati Raj here on Tuesday. The meeting covered several key topics, including the progress of transferring 29 subjects to Panchayats.

During the review at the Panchayati Raj Directorate on Sahastradhara Road, Minister Maharaj instructed officials to increase expenditure in proportion to the funds allocated under the 15th Finance Commission by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India. Secretary Chandresh Yadav informed him that the restructuring of the Panchayati Raj Department is in progress and will be completed soon.

Key Decisions and Discussions were held on increase in Panchayat Building Construction Funds. Minister Maharaj proposed increasing the allocation for panchayat building construction from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Secretary Chandresh Yadav stated that the proposal is under review and will be presented to the Cabinet after obtaining government approval.

Regarding transfer of 29 Subjects to Panchayats, Director Nidhi Yadav reported that the NIRDPR (National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj) study team has submitted its detailed report. A committee has been formed at the Directorate level to review and draft recommendations based on the report. On Training and Exposure Visits, it was stated that under the National Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, representatives have been sent on exposure visits to states with exemplary panchayat initiatives. More such visits will be conducted soon to help representatives implement successful models in their Panchayats.

Minister Maharaj directed that Self-Help Group (SHG) women should also be included in future exposure visits.

The Minister instructed Panchayati Raj officials to ensure all Panchayat buildings are equipped with internet connectivity. This would facilitate seamless online services for villagers and prevent any disruptions in digital access. He also emphasised rewarding well-performing Gram Panchayats to encourage best practices in local governance.

The review meeting was attended by Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Chandresh Yadav, Director Nidhi Yadav, Chief Finance Officer Shashi Singh, Joint Director Rajeev Kumar Nath Tripathi, Joint Director (In-Charge) Himali Joshi Petwal, Deputy Director Manoj Kumar Tiwari, and other senior officials.