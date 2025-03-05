DM Savin Bansal to stay in Tyuni for 3 days, organise multipurpose camp

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Mar: The Dehradun district administration has begun to prioritise development activities in remote areas of the district in line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s priorities. District Magistrate Savin Bansal has proposed a 3-day stay programme in the remote areas of the district, particularly in Tyuni and Chakrata, in the third week of March. During this period, the DM and all officials will organise a large-scale multipurpose camp to address the problems of the local people.

In addition, a conclave of 200 newly formed forest panchayats will also be held in Koti Kanasar, where discussions will be held with the locals and priests of Hanol temple premises regarding the temple’s master plan, its expansion, and the interests of the locals.

This is the first time funds are being provided to forest panchayats for forest fire prevention from the disaster fund at the district administration level. The administration feels that strengthening the forest panchayats will help in preventing forest fires and will also increase the capacity of the fire watchers. The DM’s stay in the remote area for 3 days will also enable him to listen to the problems of the people. A large-scale multipurpose camp will be organised during this period, addressing issues such as pensions, health check-ups, various certificates, etc., on the spot itself.