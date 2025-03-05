Governor attends closing ceremony of Uttarakhand Literature Festival

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 4 Mar: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest in the closing session of the Sahitya Purnotsav, organized by the Uttarakhand Language Institute at the IRDT Auditorium on Tuesday. On this occasion, the Governor unveiled several literary works funded by the Language Institute and also visited the book fair held at the IRDT premises to gather insights.

In his address, the Governor emphasized the preservation and promotion of Uttarakhand ‘s rich linguistic and literary heritage, stating that language is not just a medium of communication but also a vital repository of culture, history, and identity. He highlighted Uttarakhand ’s legacy of literature and folk culture, noting that its folk tales, ballads, and traditional discourses have guided society for generations.

Lt Gen Singh urged writers, poets, educators, and language enthusiasts to use their literary contributions as a means to bring positive change in society. He stated that the preservation of language and literature is not solely the responsibility of the government but a collective duty of all citizens. He encouraged authors, educators, and researchers to promote reading and writing habits among youth and play an active role in safeguarding local languages.

The Governor also mentioned that the State Government and the Language Institute are working on several key projects for the protection and promotion of local languages. He revealed that two ‘Sahitya Grams’ (Literary Villages) are being established in Uttarakhand , which will help position the state as a new hub for literary tourism.

The event was graced by the presence of Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, MLA Khajan Das, author & former DGP Anil Raturi, Director of the Language Institute Swati S Bhadauria, Padma Shri awardee Madhuri Barthwal, and numerous other literary figures and esteemed guests.