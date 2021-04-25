By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Pandit Rajan Mishra is no more. He was 70. He was Covid-19 positive and admitted to St Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi five days ago. He died today at around 6 p.m. due to Cardiac Arrest.

He is survived by wife Beena and children Ritu Rauniar ‘Anju’, Ritesh and Rajnish and grand children. Ritesh and Rajnish, too, are Khayal singers. Pandit Rajan Mishra is brother of vocalist Sajan Mishra.

Born into a musically gifted family of Banaras Gharana, Pandit Rajan Mishra, along with his brother, Pandit Sajan Mishra, combined a masterly command over technique with their wide-ranging mellifluous voices, to translate their highest flight of imagination into sublime music.

They were also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kashi Gaurav Award, Sangeet Bhushan Award and Sanskriti Award. They founded the Viraam Gurukul in Dehradun which has been setup to explore the meditative qualities of classical music.

Garhwal Post offers its condolences to the bereaved family.