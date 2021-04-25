By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 25 Apr: Pandit Rajan Mishra is no more. He was 70. He was Covid-19 positive and admitted to St Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi five days ago. He died today at around 6 p.m. due to Cardiac Arrest.
He is survived by wife Beena and children Ritu Rauniar ‘Anju’, Ritesh and Rajnish and grand children. Ritesh and Rajnish, too, are Khayal singers. Pandit Rajan Mishra is brother of vocalist Sajan Mishra.
Born into a musically gifted family of Banaras Gharana, Pandit Rajan Mishra, along with his brother, Pandit Sajan Mishra, combined a masterly command over technique with their wide-ranging mellifluous voices, to translate their highest flight of imagination into sublime music.
They were also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kashi Gaurav Award, Sangeet Bhushan Award and Sanskriti Award. They founded the Viraam Gurukul in Dehradun which has been setup to explore the meditative qualities of classical music.
Garhwal Post offers its condolences to the bereaved family.
Governor Koshyari condoles demise of Pt Rajan Mishra
By OUR STAFF REPORTER
MUMBAI, 25 Apr: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over the demise of renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra of the famous Rajan – Sajan Mishra duo.
In a condolence message, the Governor said: “Pt. Rajan Mishra enriched the Hindustani Classical Music with his vast and varied contributions. In his demise, the nation has lost a great vocalist, researcher and Guru. I offer my respectful homage to the departed soul and convey my condolences to the members of the bereaved family.”