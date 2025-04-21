Patanjali’s research published in Journal of Inflammation Research

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 20 Apr: Important research conducted at Patanjali has been published in the famous Taylor & Francis publication’s research journal, Journal of Inflammation Research. According to this, Patanjali has succeeded in curing Psoriasis with the help of Psorogrit and Divya-Taila.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that Patanjali’s scientists have done research and invented the Psorogrit tablet and Divya Taila, which are infallible medicines for Psoriasis. Psoriasis is a chronic condition that causes shiny, silver-like scales and red patches on the skin, often accompanied by intense itching.

Allopathic treatments merely suppress the symptoms and often loaded with adverse effects, it has been claimed.

Psoriasis is a serious autoimmune disease in which the patient has to face unbearable problems. Till now, there was no permanent cure for it. Today Patanjali has proved that even a disease considered incurable like Psoriasis can be cured through natural herbs. Patanjali’s scientists gave Psorogrit tablets to two different preclinical models of imiquimod and TPA induced psoriasis in mice and used Divya-Taila on their skin, and it gave positive results.