Pivotal Moment

The most immediate transport available to Saif Ali Khan when he needed emergency medical care at 2 a.m. was the humble auto-rickshaw. This service, functioning through the day and night as it turns out is obviously for the common person, but it served as the safety net for someone who is wealthy, resides in a posh apartment building and has numerous cars at his disposal. The incident highlights the fact that no matter how high up on the social ladder one may be, it is important that the basic structure of society remains strong and functional.

Indeed, Mumbai city, for numerous reasons, is quite an egalitarian society despite the presence of a high proportion of the rich. This is because of a culture that provides opportunities to all regardless of their circumstances. This is why there has been a tradition of people from all parts of India coming to the city to realise their dreams. This is celebrated in the movies of Bollywood and the everyday lives of its citizens. There are many reasons for this but primarily it emerges from Maharashtrian pride, an accommodative attitude, and a local assertiveness developed over the years while facing numerous social and economic challenges. Many cities in India, big and small, need to learn from this.

Even as the high and mighty do have their exclusive enclaves, it may be noted that they are always available for regular interaction with the hoi polloi (barring a very few). The clubs and five-star establishments may be out of bounds, but the place where everybody wants to be – such as the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple – is open to all and sundry. It is where the spirit of every Mumbaikar resides. The Ganesh Chaturthi Festival has the ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ blessing everybody, irrespective of status, equally.

It can be expected that the Mumbaikars will take pride in the togetherness that brought comfort to one of its own when it was most needed. It may be taken for granted but should not be forgotten. Much drama has emerged from the stabbing incident, but the ride to the hospital for a human being in need was undoubtedly the pivotal moment.