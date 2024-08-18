PM Modi’s support for Secular Civil Code is seal on U’khand’s UCC: Manveer Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today claimed that PM Narendra Modi’s mention of a Secular Civil Code in the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort in his Independence Day speech is a stamp of approval on the UCC brought by Pushkar Singh Dhami Government in Uttarakhand.

Reacting to the comments made by Congress regarding the Secular Civil Code, Chauhan claimed that this question will always stand before the Congress as to why the “Communal Civil Code” could not be removed in the country during the past 75 years since independence. He asserted that Congress has always been in support of the “Communal Civil Code” and that, due to this, neither the basic spirit of the Constitution nor the instructions of the Supreme Court were followed in this regard.

Chauhan said that Congress has always been running an agenda against the BJP by propagating the Uniform Civil Code as a conspiracy against the Muslim community. He said that when suggestions were being taken during the process of formation of UCC in Uttarakhand, Congress was busy finding its flaws and kept propagating it to term it a conspiracy.

Chauhan demanded that Congress must clarify whether it is in favour of UCC or Secular Civil Code or not. He asked whether the Congress or other parties who call themselves secular want a uniform law in the country or not? He said that the majority of the country’s society is well aware of the attitude of Congress of inciting a particular community by misleading them and claiming to be advocating for them.

The BJP State Media In Charge said that the time is critical that the law which divides the country on the basis of religion and promotes the divide of high and low sections in the society should be removed in the interest of the country and society and a uniform civil law implemented. Chauhan also claimed that all the provisions in the UCC brought in by the Uttarakhand government have been kept as per the Constitution and the bill has been finalised only after a detailed study. He said that this historic decision of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been appreciated across the country including the state and it will boost religious harmony beyond religion, caste and any discrimination.