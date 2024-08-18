SRHU dedicates I Day celebration to Environmental Protection

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Aug: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great fervour at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, on Thursday. On this occasion, Chairman Dr Vijay Dhasmana urged everyone present to contribute wholeheartedly to the progress and development of the nation.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana first paid floral tributes to the portraits of brave and martyred soldiers at the Shaurya Wall in the campus. Following this, he hoisted the national flag in the university premises.

During the event, students gave heartfelt performances to patriotic songs. Addressing the gathering afterwards, Dr Vijay Dhasmana said that freedom is not just about breathing in the open air. Freedom is the realisation of the duty towards fellow citizens and nation, and the responsibility to preserve the freedom obtained through the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters.

In line with this, a large-scale tree plantation drive was launched in the university premises under the leadership of Dr Vijay Dhasmana, named ‘A Tree in the Name of Mother.’ At the end of the ceremony, sweets were distributed.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Dr Renu Dhasmana, Dr Prakash Keshaviah, Dr Sunil Saini, Dr Mukesh Bijalwan, Dr Ashok Deorari, Dr Hemchandra Pandey, along with all the officers and staff of the university, were present.