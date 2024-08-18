Youngsters encouraged to take ‘Make in India’ forward at GEU I Day celebrations

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Graphic Era celebrated Independence Day by honouring the families of martyrs. Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala encouraged the students to connect agriculture with research and take Make in India forward.

After hoisting the flag at Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that, while keeping the nation’s interest in mind, scientists need to work more on research and create innovative products based on these. These products should be of low cost and high quality so that the number of imported products can be decreased. By connecting farming with education and research, work should be done towards benefiting farmers and providing them with new sources of income.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala honoured Martyr Major Chitresh Bisht’s father, Inspector Surendra Singh Bisht, Martyr Squadron Leader Siddharth Negi’s father, Inspector Balbir Singh Negi, and Martyr Havaldar Mekh Gurung’s son, Nikhil Gurung. Dr Ghanshala said, “We are all in the debt of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country. Every year, families of martyrs will be honoured at Graphic Era.”

Pro Chancellor Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma and Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh also addressed the programme. Dr MP Singh hosted the programme. NCC cadets saluted the Tricolour.

In Graphic Era Hill University, Vice Chairperson of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Rakhi Ghanshala hoisted the flag. While addressing the gathering she said that India has emerged as the strongest economic, political and social power globally.

Rakhi Ghanshala encouraged the youngsters to help in building a strong and powerful nation. She said that values like morality, discipline and goodwill should be inculcated in youngsters and they should be connected with new technologies and development. Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Jasola encouraged the students to take Make in India forward for development of the nation. On this occasion, students of Nanda’s Group sang patriotic songs. Dr Himani Binjola hosted the programme.