Police & ASK Trust launch Awareness Campaign on Road Safety

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Jul: Doon Police conducted a new campaign to make people aware of traffic rules. The aim of the campaign was to involve the public in improving road safety. The theme of the campaign was “Community Partnership in Road Safety”.

The campaign took place at many busy places like Dilaram Chowk, Survey Chowk, Lal Pul, Ballupur, Saharanpur Chowk, and Rispana Bridge. Traffic Police and ASK Trust volunteers informed people about the importance of following traffic rules. Posters, banners, and selfie points were used to spread the message.

Students and NCC cadets also joined the campaign. They told people about wearing helmets, using seat belts, avoiding triple riding, and following traffic signals. They explained that road safety is not only the police’s job but also a shared responsibility of the whole society.

This campaign was done in partnership with the social organisation Ardaas Samaj Kalyan (ASK) Trust. The police hope that such campaigns will help reduce road accidents in the future.