Police bust burglary case with lightning speed

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 8 Mar: The police have solved a burglary case in the Rajpur area within 24 hours and arrested two accused with the stolen items on Saturday. The both accused were identified as Uday Jaiswal (20), resident of Rajpur and Vicky Bhuiyan (25), resident of Rajpur.

According to the police, Vinay, a resident of Ansal Green Valley, Jakhan, filed a complaint at Rajpur police station. He reported that thieves had broken into his locked house and stolen sanitary items worth lakhs of rupees. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under sections 305/324(4) BNS against unknown persons. The police team inspected the crime scene, checked CCTV footage, and collected information from informants. They also checked the records of criminals who were recently released from jail.

During the investigation, the police received a tip-off that two men were trying to sell the stolen items near NIVH, Rajpur Road. They conducted a raid and arrested Uday Jaiswal and Vicky Bhuiyan with the stolen items. Both had come to the area for catering work at a wedding. While going back after work, they saw a locked house and decided to steal valuables, police said. The case solved by Sub-Inspector Arjun Singh, in-charge, Jakhan Police Post, Constable Surendra, Constable Lalit Rawat, Constable Nandan.