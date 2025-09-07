Police nab smuggler with 7.61gms smack

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Sept: Police arrested two men with illegal narcotics in separate cases on Saturday. The police recovered a total of 16.37 grams of smack worth about Rs 5 lakh from their possession. Both have been booked under the NDPS Act.

In the first case, Rishikesh police caught Raju Bhatnagar (39) near the RTO office road with 7.61 grams of smack. He is a history-sheeter with more than 60 cases of drug trafficking, illegal liquor smuggling, and other crimes registered against him. Police said he had bought the smack from a person in Haridwar and planned to sell it at higher prices to addicts.

In the second case, Sahaspur police arrested Abdul Gani (19) from Kunja Grant village, Vikasnagar. He was caught while checking on the Dharmawala–Timli road with 8.76 grams of smack worth around Rs 2.6 lakh.

Police said strict action is being taken against drug peddlers to achieve the Chief Minister’s vision of a “Drugs Free Devbhoomi 2025.”