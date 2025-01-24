Polling held for civic polls amid allegations of missing names of voters

Around 66 percent polling estimated in municipal elections in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 23 Jan: Polling was held today for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 municipal councils in 100 bodies of Uttarakhand. Election Commission has put 16,284 employees on duty to conduct voting in 100 bodies. One peculiar feature of this election has been that a large number of voters across the state have alleged that their names were missing from the electoral rolls. Among those who could not cast votes for this reason is former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in district Bageshwar. In addition, several incidents of minor scuffle in Mussoorie, Haridwar, Bhagwanpur and other places were also reported. Counting of votes will be held on 25 January. Final figures of polling were not released till 9:30 pm today when this news was filed but is estimated that the final polling figures are expected to remain between 65 and 70 percent.

Along with this, 25,800 policemen had been deputed on election duty. 72 candidates are in the fray for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations. There are 445 candidates for the post of president in 89 municipalities and municipal councils. A total of 5405 candidates are trying their luck for the post of ward member/councillor in all the corporations, municipalities and panchayats. The voting commenced at 8 am and concluded after 5 pm. The Election Commission has deployed 16,284 employees and 25,800 police personnel to ensure smooth and secure voting.

In the race for key positions, 72 candidates are contesting for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, while 445 candidates are vying for the role of president in 89 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. Additionally, thousands are competing for ward member or councillor positions in various corporations, municipalities, and panchayats.

By 4 p.m., voter turnout stood at 56.81 percent statewide. District-wise, Almora recorded 56.01 percent, Bageshwar 57.71 percent, Chamoli 58.92 percent, Champawat 56.76 percent, Dehradun 51.56 percent, Haridwar 60.85 percent, Nainital 55.03 percent, Pauri 52.01 percent, Pithoragarh 55.34 percent, Rudraprayag 62.72 percent, Tehri 53.63 percent, Udham Singh Nagar 59.08 percent, and Uttarkashi 58.12 percent.

However final figures is expected to remain over 66 percent on an average basis in the state. In Dehradun, municipal elections recorded 51.56 percent voter turnout by 4 p.m., with specific councils reporting varied participation: Herbertpur at 55.33 percent, Selaqui (Central Hope Town) at 48.52 percent, Vikasnagar at 57.31 percent, Mussoorie at 57.39 percent, Rishikesh at 49.1 percent, and Doiwala at 47.62 percent but a rather low voter turn out at only 45.68 percent was recorded in Dehradun Municipal Corporation by 4 pm. It may be recalled that the last time, a high polling was recorded in Dehradun Municipal Corporation poll at around 70 percent. In Dehradun Municipal Corporation poll, the polling is expected to remain a little around 56 percent which is quite lower as compared the polling held last year.

Haridwar city MLA and former cabinet minister and Madan Kaushik also voted in his ward during the ongoing municipal elections in Haridwar. On this occasion, he said that people are showing great enthusiasm for voting. People are coming out to elect their small government for a developed Haridwar. He also said that BJP is going to form the board with a huge majority in Haridwar Municipal Corporation.