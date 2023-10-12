Portals of Hemkund Sahib close for season

By Our Staff Reporter

Chamoli, 11 Oct: The portals of the Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib and the Lokpal Laxman Temple were closed for the winter season, here, today. According to Chairman of Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, Narendra Jit Singh Bindra, in this season, more than 1.80 lakh devotees visited and paid obeisance at the holy shrine. The portals of the Hemkund Sahib were closed under the supervision of the Panch Pyaras. It may be recalled that the portals of the Gurudwara for the current season had opened on 20 May. The portals of Hemkund Sahib were closed with the appropriate rituals, and the final Ardas.

There was light snowfall in Hemkund Sahib yesterday but, today, the weather remained clear and there was bright sunshine. About two thousand people witnessed the closing of the portals today. During this process, the Gurudwara echoed with the chant, ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal’.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state on the occasion. Both have shared their greetings and best wishes on X (Twitter) today.

It may be recalled that the tenth and last Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, had performed penance at Hemkund Sahib. Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara is situated at an altitude of about 15,225 feet above sea level.

There is also a major temple of Hindu religion near this holy site, which is known as the Lokpal Laxman Temple, the portals of which also closed today for the season.

Chairman of the Gurudwara trust Narendra Jit Singh Bindra has thanked all those involved including the state government, the Uttarakhand Police and the district administration of Chamoli with whose cooperation the pilgrimage to the Holy Gurudwara was managed successfully.