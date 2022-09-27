Poster Competition held on National Pain Awareness Month at SMIH

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Sep: To mark the celebration of National Pain Awareness Month (September), the Department of Anaesthesia at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is organising various awareness programmes. As part of this the Department of Anaesthesia at the Hospital organised a Poster Competition displaying and discussing the subject of ‘The various aspects of Chronic Pain and its influence on life’. More than 100 medical and nursing students, nursing and OT staff participated enthusiastically through presentations of pain and its treatment through posters.

The judges of the competition were Dr Pankaj Arora, Dr Gaurav Raturi, Dr Nidhi Jain and Dr Ajeet Tiwari. MBBS student Sanya and OT Technician Shivani won the First Prize, while the Second Prize was shared by MBBS student Ayushi and OT staff Santosh. The Third Prize was jointly bagged by MBBS Intern Dr Abhay and medical student Jhalak. HOD of Department of Anaesthesia, Dr Robina Makker explained the treatments for Chronic Pain available at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. These Chronic Pains include Cancer related Pain, Arthritic Pain, Frozen Shoulder, Post Traumatic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Vascular Pain, etc. She also informed that there is a Pain Management Specialist Team available at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The team comprises Dr Neha Kathor, Dr Priyanka Mishra, Dr Anoop Negi and Dr Mohit Saini. Amongst them, Dr Neha Kathor and Dr Priyanka Mishra hold Post Doctorate Certification Course degrees in Pain & Palliative Care Management. This encompasses various approaches like pharmacological treatment, psychological treatment and interventional treatment for Pain Relief. She said that a considerable number of patients are getting the benefits of the Pain Clinic being run at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The Pain Clinic is being run every day from Monday to Saturday at OPD Room No. 13, Third Floor, North Block of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, where these Pain Specialist doctors are available for consultation. The doctors also answered the various queries of the patients, relatives and the people gathered on the occasion. Pamphlets and leaflets raising awareness were also distributed to the people present.

Also present was Vice Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Puneet Ohri.