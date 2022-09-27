CM transfers Rs 323.22 Cr to girl beneficiaries under Nanda Gaura Yojana  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in a programme organised by the Women’s Empowerment and Child Development Department at the Chief Minister’s residence here, today, made a digital transfer of an amount of Rs 323.22 cores to 80,000 girl beneficiaries under the Nanda Gaura Yojana.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami made digital transfer to 5,310 girls for the 2017-18 session, 460 girls for 2018-19 session, 1,567 girls for 2019-20 session, 16,210 girls for 2020-21 session and 56,177 girls for 2021-22 session. In all, 80,000 underprivileged girl beneficiaries were handed over funds through digital medium.

While wishing everyone a happy Shardiya Navratri, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, on this auspicious occasion, he felt fortunate to be able to transfer money to the daughters of the state, adding that the government would spare no effort in contributing toward a bright future for every girl child of the state. The daughters and women were now performing better than men in every field and achieving success on the strength of hard work. The government is also working towards development of the state.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the Maha Abhiyan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. This Nanda Gaura Yojana also contributed to helping the girl child on the path of making her strong and self-reliant. The government would stand by the girl child on every occasion in her life as she too had every right to develop her potential. Arya added that, under the Nanda Gaura Yojna from 2017-18 to 2021-22, an amount of Rs 323.22 crores had been transferred through PFMS to 80 thousand girl beneficiaries. The whole process was done online so that the eligible girls did not have to make the rounds of government offices to get these benefits, where they girls understand their duties, and their role and contribution to society in future.

Secretary Hari Chandra Semwal, Additional Secretary Prashant Arya, Director, Culture, Veena Bhatt and others were present in the programme.