President to lay Foundation Stone of Public Park on June 20; Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan to Open for Public from June 24

Governor inspects beautification works at Rashtrapati Niketan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 June : Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) conducted an on-site inspection on Tuesday of the ongoing beautification and development works at Rashtrapati Niketan , located on Rajpur Road, Dehradun. The visit was held in anticipation of the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu from June 19 to 21.

It is noteworthy that the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art public park , spread across 132 acres, will be laid by the President . The park is scheduled to be completed within a year and will then be dedicated to the public .

Rashtrapati Niketan , formerly known as Rashtrapati Ashiana, will be opened to the general public from June 24 . Spanning 21 acres, this heritage property will feature a collection of artworks, along with attractions such as Lily Pond, Rockery Pond, and a Rose Garden. Additionally, Rashtrapati Tapovan , a 19-acre contemplative retreat, will also be opened to the public . Tapovan will include a canopy of native trees, winding trails, wooden bridges, and serene spaces for reflection and meditation.

Lt Gen Singh directed the concerned construction agencies and officials to ensure that all preparations are completed on time and that arrangements for the President ’s visit are presented in an organized and dignified manner. He stated that it is a matter of great pride for Uttarakhand to receive such a significant gift from the President , reflecting her deep affection and special bond with the people of the state. During the inspection, the Governor also reviewed the progress of various ongoing works at the site.

Present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, DGP Deepam Seth, ADG V Murugesan, AP Anshuman, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Director of Rashtrapati Secretariat Swati Shahi, District Magistrate Savin Bansal, Director General of Information Bansidhar Tiwari, SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh, and other senior officials.