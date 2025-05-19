Press Club honours State Information Commissioners, Media Officer

Former journos now serving in key positions

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 17 May: A dignified felicitation ceremony for three eminent personalities, formerly associated with journalism and currently serving in key positions, was organized on Saturday at the Uttarakhand Press Club . State Information Commissioners Kushal Kothiyal and Yogesh Bhatt, along with Media & Communication Officer Anil Sharma, were honoured traditionally with shawls and mementos.

In his address, Kushal Kothiyal said, “Journalism has always been an integral part of my identity. Even in my current role in the field of Right to Information , I remain committed to ensuring that information reaches the public and transparency is upheld in a democratic system. This honour from the Press Club is truly inspiring for me.”

Yogesh Bhatt expressed his gratitude, saying, “I take great pride in coming from a journalism background. Being honored among my former colleagues is a deeply emotional moment. This recognition will further inspire me to serve with greater dedication.”

Anil Sharma, currently serving as Media & Communication Officer with the Government of India, remarked, “Before joining PIB, I worked for many years as a journalist. The values of dialogue, balance, and responsibility that journalism instilled in me continue to guide my professional conduct. This honour from the Press Club holds immense value for me.”