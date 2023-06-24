Principal Secy to Modi Dr Mishra discusses Badrinath redevelopment plan with Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jun: Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Dr PK Mishra , Advisor to PM Amit Khare, Deputy Secretary in PMO Mangesh Ghildiyal paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Chief Minister’s residence, here today.

During the meeting, Mishra discussed in detail with Chief Minister Dhami , the reconstruction works being carried out under the Prime Minister’s dream project, Badrinath Reconstruction Master Plan . On this occasion, Dhami gifted to Dr Mishra some local products. It is worth mentioning that Chief Secretary Dr PK Mishra , Advisor Amit Khare, Deputy Secretary Mangesh Ghildiyal had also carried out on-site inspection of reconstruction and beautification work going on in Badrinath during their Uttarakhand tour.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Kedarnath Badrinath Redevelopment Works, Bhaskar Khulbe were also present on this occasion.